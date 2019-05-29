Anita Hassanandani: Television has more power than any other medium
Anita Hassanandani also feels artistes across the board, irrespective of the medium, must leverage their popularity to spread the message on any kind of upliftment
Anita Hassanandani, who has just wrapped up "Naagin 3", believes in the power of television as a medium to reach out to viewers in small towns.
"I do believe in TV as a medium. In smaller towns, people really follow you (actors). They want to know how you lead your life. I feel TV has more power than any other medium because people personally connect with your characters. They see you every day. There's a different connection they make with you," Anita told IANS over the phone.
She also feels artistes across the board, irrespective of the medium, must leverage their popularity to spread the message on any kind of upliftment.
Akshay Kumar-starrer "PadMan", for one, has done quite a bit in opening up discussions on the need for awareness on menstrual hygiene.
Anita, who has built a fan following with shows like "Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii", "Kkavyanjali" and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" over the years, has herself come on board as brand ambassador for Pee Safe, which has made a foray into organic cotton, biodegradable sanitary pads.
The announcement was made on Menstrual Hygiene Day on Tuesday.
"Everybody nowadays is thinking about the betterment of the environment. If people switch to biodegradable pads, it would change so much and would help the environment," she said, explaining her decision to promote the product, which comes with recyclable disposable bags.
"When something like this (endorsement) came up, it just felt like a responsible citizen. It felt more about trying to spread a message in whichever little way I can.
"I truly believe it's really not the medium (of spreading a message). It's about the way you get an opportunity, the way you handle it and the way you try to do your best with whatever you can do," Anita said.
