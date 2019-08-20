Anita Raaj: Can't imagine a life without acting

television

Currently seen in Choti Sarrdaarni, '80s actor Anita Raaj on pursuing her passion on the small screen

Anita Raaj as Kulwant Kaur

There may be long gaps between my projects, but I will continue to act. I can't imagine a life without it," says Anita Raaj, who is currently seen on television in Choti Sarrdaarni. The actor, who made a splash in Bollywood in the '80s, is happy to dabble in small screen ventures. Her latest outing sees her as Kulwant Kaur, a strong and fiery matriarch whose political ambitions take precedence over her family's wishes. "The show is set in Punjab, and being a Punjabi, I can understand the cultural nuances. We shot in Amritsar initially. My character is a powerful sarpanch who does not believe in giving up. She can go to any lengths to achieve what she wants."

Her small-screen appearances may be admittedly sporadic, but over the past few years, she has chosen interesting projects in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Tumhari Paakhi and Anil Kapoor's thriller series, 24. "The medium does not matter. I am open to film offers as well as television."

Shooting for a daily soap can be exacting, given the long hours on the set and the struggle to meet telecast deadlines. "Leading a disciplined life helps," says the svelte 50-plus Raaj, who is a regular at a Bandra club.

"Fitness is a way of life for me. I can't see myself not hitting the gym every day. I get up early in the morning, work out, and only then do I leave for the shoot at Film City."

Also View: Rarely spotted! 15 yesteryear actresses and how they look now

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates