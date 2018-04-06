Anjali Anand excited to play mother on-screen in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Anjali Anand's character of Lovely Kaur is the wife of Sikander Singh Gill and mother to their daughter, Amyra, in the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala



Picture courtesy/Anjali Anand Instagram account

Actress Anjali Anand, known for starring in the show Dhhai Kilo Prem, is enjoying playing an "extremely challenging and fun" mother on the small screen. Anjali's character of Lovely Kaur is the wife of Sikander Singh Gill (Mohit Malik) and mother to their daughter, Amyra, in the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

"I am playing a negative for the first time along with a mother to an eight-year-old as well. I have a great equation with my on screen daughter. We have a good time playing on set, in between shots and have a lot of fun together," Anjali said in a statement. Is she okay playing a mother at this stage of her career? Anjali said: "Character matters the most to me and this character is extremely challenging and fun at the same time." "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala" is aired on Star Plus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever