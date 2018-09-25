Anjali Patil: My Client's Wife a true, mean suspense thriller

bollywood

Anjali Patil talks about her upcoming suspense thriller My Client's Wife

After Newton, National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil has explored the territory of bad marriages with disturbing outcomes in the forthcoming film My Client's Wife". She says it's a mean suspense thriller.

On her role and the film, Anjali said here: "This has been the most challenging role for me emotionally, mentally and physically. There are layers to my character Sindoora Singh, which are uncovered minute by minute. I had to really dig deep within myself to create such a vulnerable, real and manipulative girl.

"It is the truest and meanest suspense thriller. The narrative of the film is like Akira Kurosawa style. There are three parallel narratives and the truth. And nothing is revealed till the end. I like these kinds of suspense thrillers, which can keep the audience on the edge of the seat and when all is revealed they are in shock."

The film is written and directed by Prabhaker Meena Bhaskar Pant. It also features Sharib Hasmi and Abhimanyu Singh. The movie revolves around a lawyer who uncovers a truth about his client's wife.

On the concept, Anjali said: "I loved the concept of the film. It has many layers and parallel truths. I was impressed by the core of the film, which shows a woman can fight back and has a dark side to her as well." The film is bankrolled by Adamant Pictures and Roller Coaster Motion Pictures. It will release on October 26.

