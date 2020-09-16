Anjali Tatrari: Shooting for the Bachelorette party with Shweta ma'am was great fun

Sony Entertainment Television's popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has won the audiences' hearts with its sweet and entertaining storyline and nuanced performances by the cast. Niya Sharma (Anjali Tatrari) who was on a mission to find a suitable bride for her father Amber Sharma (Varun Badola) finally found the right partner for him in Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari). As Amber and Guneet's love story is reaching its much-awaited destination, the two will soon solemnize their marriage.

After memorable Roka celebrations, Niya Sharma, who is also the official Wedding Planner of #Amneet wedding, planned a special surprise for Guneet and her friends. Niya will throw a Bachelorette party for Guneet. As this is Guneet's first wedding, Niya wants to make sure she leaves no stone unturned in making the bride-to-be happy, by throwing a special party for her. Guneet and gang seem to be having a gala time at the gathering.

Anjali Tatrari shares, "Niya wants to do everything she can in her capacity to make #Amneet a memorable event for the much-in-love couple. She is fond of Guneet and is ensuring that she has the best time of her life. The special moments with your girls are one of the most cherished moments for a bride-to-be, and so Niya planned a Bachelorette for Guneet. Niya wants Guneet to enjoy to the fullest with her bunch of friends, as she gears up to tie the knot with Amber. Shooting for the Bachelorette with Shweta ma'am was great fun and we had a blast. It didn't feel like we were shooting a scene... we all just let our hair down and enjoyed ourselves!"

