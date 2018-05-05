Anjana Sukhani's hot new avatar will give you fitness goals

We did a double take when we saw Anjana Sukhani's latest pictures. The Golmaal Returns (2008) actor's last few Bollywood outings are better forgotten. Anjana is keen to begin anew



Anjana Sukhani

We did a double take when we saw Anjana Sukhani's latest pictures. The Golmaal Returns (2008) actor's last few Bollywood outings are better forgotten. Anjana is keen to begin anew. She has been working out and recently did a glam photoshoot to flaunt her new, sexy avatar. She is in talks for a film and on the verge of signing a web series. Last year, the actor suffered a personal setback when a near and dear one passed away. She took some time to recover, but is now taking control of her life once again.

