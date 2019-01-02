Anju Jhadav: Bollywood debut is unexpected happening in my life

bollywood

Anju Jhadav who is making her Bollywood debut with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects, says it is an unexpected happening in her life

Anju Jhadav

TV actress Anju Jhadav, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film "Dosti Ke Side Effects", says it is an unexpected happening in her life. "It is like unexpected happening in life and I am extremely happy. Hard work definitely pays off and it's very hard to express my feelings in words right now," Anju said in a statement.

"I thank everyone who motivated me and also to the ones who tried bringing me down... it's my determination that paid off."

She will play the lead role in the film, which also stars dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.

Anju, who comes from an army background, said her father never wanted her to enter showbiz. But after seeing her achievement, he is "super proud".

"My father never wanted me to get in this field, but I tried my luck and then my mother convinced my father to allow me to come to Mumbai from Madhya Pradesh, but today after looking at all my hard work and efforts, my dad is super proud and happy that I did what I always wanted to do," she added.

"Dosti Ke Side Effects" will release on February 8.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever