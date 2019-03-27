Anju Turambekar picked into AFC panel

football

Her latest appointment is a pleasant surprise for the young football administrator

Anju Turambekar

Kolhapur's Anju Turambekar has added yet another 'first' to her impressive CV in the world of football. Yesterday she was appointed to the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Grassroots Development Panel. Last year, she became the first Indian woman to earn an AFC 'A' license in coaching and is currently heading the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) grass root program.

Her latest appointment is a pleasant surprise for the young football administrator. "I never expected such a big opportunity and that too at the Asian level, at this age. When I got to know of my appointment on this panel, I was stunned. At the same time, I was happy because it's a huge responsibility. In India, football is a male-dominated sport so when organisations like the AIFF and AFC show faith in my abilities, I believe it's my responsibility to strive hard to take football forward," Turambekar, 30, told mid-day over the phone from New Delhi yesterday.

Turambekar credited India's potential in the age group of six to 12 for her inclusion in the 12-member AFC Grassroots Development Panel. "I think I got this opportunity because we have huge potential at the grassroot level in India. Our [panel's] focus will be to plan and implement training programs for youngsters across Asia. The other goal is to try and include non professional football into our plans.

I have a few ideas which could be helpful in this context. I will be presenting AIFF's grassroot program during our Asian panel's first meeting in Malaysia next month," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates