Anjuman Islam Allana thrash Oxford Public School in Giles Shield

Centurion Abhigyan Kundu (106), left-arm spinner Manas Mukadam (4-6) and off-spinner Mann Bhanushali (3-30) helped AnjumanI-Islam Allanna thrash Oxford Public School by 212 runs in the MSSA-organised under-14 Giles Shield encounter on Tuesday.

Batting first at the Parsi Cyclists pitch on Azad Maidan, Anjuman posted 275-9 in 45 overs. Opener Abhigyan's century was laced with 14 boundaries. Roshan Gupta claimed 3-71 for the losing side. In reply, Oxford Public School were bundled out for a paltry 63.



In another encounter, at Oval Maidan, IES VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya (Dadar) registered a 182-run win over Lilavatibai Podar High School (Santacruz). In-form Ayush Mhatre, who has two consecutive double centuries, missed out on another three-figure mark after getting out on 91.

In reply, the Santacruz school managed to score only 57, thanks to two left-arm spinners—Dharsh Murkute and Parth Ankolekar's [younger brother of India U-19 World Cup all-rounder Atharva] four and three wickets show respectively.

At Cross Maidan, Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) beat IES Secondary School (Mulund) by nine wickets.

