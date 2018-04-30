Ankit Tiwari: Enjoyed working with Mika

Ankit Tiwari on his upcoming Bollywood track and working on independent projects



Ankit Tiwari

Though he maintained a low-key profile last year, Ankit Tiwari has been on a roll on the playback front in 2018. After rendering Soniye Dil Nayi (Baaghi 2) and Yaad Hai (Aiyaary), the composer-singer is looking forward to his upcoming track, Chote Bade, from Govinda and Varun Sharma's comedy, FryDay. The peppy dance number sees him collaborating with Mika Singh. "Mika paaji and I also star in it. We will be seen shaking a leg alongside Govinda and Varun," says Tiwari.



Mika Singh

Describing the opportunity to work with Singh as a dream come true, Tiwari says, "Mika paaji is quick, spontaneous and full of life. He makes work look so easy. We had fun jamming together and didn't realise when the song got recorded."

Meanwhile, close on the heels of releasing a single, Mehbooba, the singer tells mid-day that he intends to release independent music at regular intervals this year. "My upcoming single, Bepinjra, releases next month. We shot the track in Kyrgyzstan. I hope the trend of releasing independent songs grows and indie music attains the same appreciation that it once enjoyed."

