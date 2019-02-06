Ankita Raina holds key as India aim to qualify for Fed Cup World Group II

tennis

India have been placed in Pool A where getting past Thailand on Thursday is not expected to be a problem

Ankita Raina

India's top singles players Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi will have to punch above their weight when the battle to qualify for Fed Cup tennis tournament's World Group II, begins here today.

The real challenge would be to upset hosts Kazakhstan, who have two top-100 singles player, on Friday.

Kazakhstan's World No. 43 Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas, ranked 96, won't be easy to beat for the Indian players in their quest to top Pool A. The winners of Pool A and B, which has four teams, will clash to determine the nation which will qualify for World Group II.

