Ankita-Karman clinch WTA Taipei Open title

Ankita Raina (left) and Karman Kaur Thandi pose with their trophies yesterday

Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi - India's top two singles players - combined well to win their maiden title on the WTA Tour, grabbing the doubles trophy at the Taipei Open yesterday.

Playing first time together on the Pro circuit, the Indians clinched the title when Russia's Olga Doroshina and Natela Dzalamidze opted out due to latter's injury. The match was on even keel with both the pairs splitting the first two sets. The Indians had won the first set 6-4, but lost the second 5-7.

The super tie breaker was tied 12-12 when Natela fell and suffered a hamstring injury. She struggled to even walk and they were forced to retire. "I was wishing to win a WTA title this year and I had even told my coach about it and here it is. It's my first WTA title and that too with a compatriot. It makes a difference when you play with a fellow Indian," Ankita said from Taipei.

