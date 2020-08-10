Ankita Lokhande gushes over new additions in her family!

It's a heartfelt day for Ankita Lokhande as she has welcomed two new additions to her family, a pair of twins. Vicky Jain's, Lokhande's fiancée, sister Varsha Jain and her husband Abhishek Srivastava have welcomed these adorable twins and they have named them Abeer and Abeera.

This is what Lokhande wrote in her caption- "Our family rejoices - a new life's begun ,

Our circle is richer with the birth of these TWINS." (sic)

Karanvir Bohra commented on the post with three red hearts and wrote- "Awwww." (sic) Mrunal Thakur wrote- "Wehee congratulations," (sic) and this was followed by a red heart.

Coming back to Lokhande, she has been very active on Instagram and has been sharing posts that show her support to Sushant Singh Rajput. After it was announced that the CBI inquiry has been confirmed in his case, this is what the actress posted on her Instagram account:

The actress also said that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and said, "He was not a man who could take such a step." She also added that it was unbelievable for her to accept that the actor took his own life.

In another interview she had called Sushant a hero and an inspiration, Ankita Lokhande said, "He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga (if nothing else, I will make my short film). He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don't know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration."

