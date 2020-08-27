Ankita Lokhande shares an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput to counter 'claustrophobia claims'

Two months after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty has given her first interview and spoken about the actor and how he felt claustrophobic in a flight when they were traveling to Europe. She also revealed he took a medicine and that too without a prescription.

In an interview with India Today, she talked about Rajput's claustrophobia and said,"When we were leaving for Europe, Sushant said that he feels claustrophobic in a flight. He took a medicine, Modafinil, without any prescription. When we reached Paris, he didn't leave his room for three days. Before the trip, he said that he was very happy. He had told me that he is very excited for the trip as he will show me his true side during our Europe stay."

And now, taking to her Instagram account, Ankita Lokhande has shared an old video of the Sonchiriya star to counter Chakraborty's claims. This is what she captioned the video- "Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it . [sic]"

Have a look right here:

Lokhande has been sharing a lot of posts on Sushant Singh Rajput and one of them was on August 19, when the Supreme Court had probed a CBI inquiry in his case of alleged suicide. Have a look right here:

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Smiling Picture With Ankita Lokhande Will Make You Teary-Eyed

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news