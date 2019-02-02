Ankita Lokhande: Want to play something fun, easy going

bollywood

Ankita Lokhande, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika, talks about her future plans

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who is currently riding high on the success of her debut film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, says she now wants to star in something which is "fun" and "easy going".

Asked what kind of scripts is she looking for, Ankita told IANS, "I want to really do something which is really fun. Like where I can be myself and don't have to be very serious about the character. Roles like Jhalkaribai will be there (with me) forever... But yes, I want to play something which is easy going sorts."

Has she signed anything yet? "There are many things coming my way," added the "Pavitra Rishta" actress, who played Jhalkaribai in the latest release.

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The epic biographical period drama also stars Kangana as Rani Lakshmibai. It also features Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among many others.

