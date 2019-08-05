Ankita Lokhande wants beau Vicky Jain to remain friends till 'last breath'

television

On Friendship Day, Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, shared a loved-up photo of herself with beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande shared these pictures with Vicky Jain on her Instagram account.

As everyone celebrates Friendship Day, many of the Television and Bollywood actors also celebrated the day by sharing pictures with their friends and best friends. Actress Ankita Lokhande also took to her social media account to share photos with her best friend. She shared her beau Vicky Jain's picture on social media.

Ankita Lokhande, best known for her stint in the television show, Pavitra Rishta shared a photo with Vicky Jain and wrote: "Friends till last breath." Dressed in a floral black maxi dress, Ankita looked pretty while Vicky looked dapper in a white shirt and black jeans. They posed against a white car and looked cheerful as ever.

Not only with Vicky Jain, but Kangana Ranaut's social media team also thanked Ankita for being a true friend to Kangana. The social media team had a collage put up of Kangana as Manikarnika and Ankita as Jhalkaribai from their film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The post read: "Things are never quite as scary when you have got a friend like you. Some friendships even turn into something more. Each friendship offer something totally unique and irreplaceable. Thanks for being in my journey.. love and only love (sic)"

Three days ago, it was Vicky's birthday and Ankita had shared a series of photographs with him on Instagram. In the birthday post, Ankita gave away that she is head over heels in love with Vicky Jain. Here's what she wrote: "Happy birthday to you Mr.jain, wish to make ur today and every day of ur life very special .. truly yours and only urs (sic)"

A few months ago, Vicky Jain went on his knees to propose Ankita Lokhande. She shared those pictures on Instagram and they looked really adorable together in those pictures. Ankita rose to fame through Ekta Kapoor's television show, Pavitra Rishta. She essayed the character of a middle-class girl named, Archana. The show had Sushant Singh Rajput as his love-interest in the show, who played the role of a mechanic named Manav Deshmukh.

Ankita and Sushant fell in love with each other in real life and dated each other for ten years. When the actor did Raabta with Kriti Sanon, he was linked to Sanon and there was news of Ankita and Sushant's relationship going kaput.

