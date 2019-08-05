Ankita Lokhande wants beau Vicky Jain to remain friends till 'last breath'
On Friendship Day, Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, shared a loved-up photo of herself with beau Vicky Jain
As everyone celebrates Friendship Day, many of the Television and Bollywood actors also celebrated the day by sharing pictures with their friends and best friends. Actress Ankita Lokhande also took to her social media account to share photos with her best friend. She shared her beau Vicky Jain's picture on social media.
Ankita Lokhande, best known for her stint in the television show, Pavitra Rishta shared a photo with Vicky Jain and wrote: "Friends till last breath." Dressed in a floral black maxi dress, Ankita looked pretty while Vicky looked dapper in a white shirt and black jeans. They posed against a white car and looked cheerful as ever.
View this post on Instagram
Not only with Vicky Jain, but Kangana Ranaut's social media team also thanked Ankita for being a true friend to Kangana. The social media team had a collage put up of Kangana as Manikarnika and Ankita as Jhalkaribai from their film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The post read: "Things are never quite as scary when you have got a friend like you. Some friendships even turn into something more. Each friendship offer something totally unique and irreplaceable. Thanks for being in my journey.. love and only love (sic)"
View this post on Instagram
Three days ago, it was Vicky's birthday and Ankita had shared a series of photographs with him on Instagram. In the birthday post, Ankita gave away that she is head over heels in love with Vicky Jain. Here's what she wrote: "Happy birthday to you Mr.jain, wish to make ur today and every day of ur life very special .. truly yours and only urs (sic)"
View Photos: Ankita Lokhande: Do you know the 34-year-old actress' real name is Tanuja?
A few months ago, Vicky Jain went on his knees to propose Ankita Lokhande. She shared those pictures on Instagram and they looked really adorable together in those pictures. Ankita rose to fame through Ekta Kapoor's television show, Pavitra Rishta. She essayed the character of a middle-class girl named, Archana. The show had Sushant Singh Rajput as his love-interest in the show, who played the role of a mechanic named Manav Deshmukh.
Ankita and Sushant fell in love with each other in real life and dated each other for ten years. When the actor did Raabta with Kriti Sanon, he was linked to Sanon and there was news of Ankita and Sushant's relationship going kaput.
Also Read: Vicky Jain goes on his knees to propose Ankita Lokhande; see cute pictures
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Ankita Lokhande, born on December 19, 1984, hails from Indore. She always wanted to become an actress and hence, shifted to Mumbai to fulfil her dream. She was also interested in sports and was a state level badminton champion. (All photos: Instagram)
-
Ankita Lokhande's real name is Tanuja. Ankita happens to be her nickname.
-
Ankita Lokhande started her television career in 2006 with the talent-hunt show Idea Zee Cinestars, as a participant.
-
Ankita Lokhande was initially set to make her TV debut with 'Bali Umar Ko Salam.' She had successfully auditioned for the show and even signed on the dotted line but it never saw the light of day.
-
Ankita Lokhande got her big break in 2009 as she got signed for Ekta Kapoor's TV series Pavitra Rishta. The show, which aired from 2009 to 2014, earned name and fame for Ankita as she bagged several awards for her role in the show.
-
Ankita Lokhande met her now ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput while shooting for 'Pavitra Rishta'. The duo was not on talking terms initially. But, gradually became friends and eventually fell in love and were in a relationship for 6 years.
-
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput soon became the IT couple of Television. The couple had been in a live-in relationship for quite a few years and Sushant had even proposed Ankita in Dubai in 2015, during their New Year vacation.
-
Sushant Singh Rajput had also proposed to Ankita Lokhande on national television while they were a part of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', season 4. Well, for the unversed, Ankita is a trained dancer and showed off her dancing skills in 2011 as a contestant on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.
-
In May 2016, Sushant Singh Rajput finally announced his break-up with Ankita Lokhande. Ever since rumours of the couple calling it quits started doing the rounds, there were reports speculating the reason behind them ending their six-year relationship; right from Ankita being an alcoholic to Sushant's growing closeness to his co-stars.
-
Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted, "Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser. People do Grow apart & its unfortunate. Period!! [sic]"
-
Ankita Lokhande began limiting her public appearance post her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and made sure only her work does the talking!
-
On the work front, Ankita Lokhande also showed her funny side on the reality show 'Comedy Circus', but, looked like the audience couldn't accept her as a comedienne.
-
After a hiatus of almost five years, Ankita Lokhande will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. A woman soldier in Rani Laxmibai's army, Jhalkari Bai eventually rose to the position of an advisor to the Queen. She was a Dalit hero and is still being worshipped by them.
-
There are many statues in the honour of Jhalkari Bai but yet she is one true unsung hero. To give her 100 per cent to the character, Ankita Lokhande trained in horse-riding and sword fighting for 30-35 days, under the guidance of Hollywood action director, Nick Powell. While the audience is ready to witness the epic drama, Ankita Lokhande's action will definitely add up to the excitement. Marathi actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who played Chimaji Appa in Bajirao Mastani (2015), will romance Ankita in the film.
-
After the release of Ankita's look in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, her ex Sushant Singh Rajput wished her success in her Bollywood debut. The Raabta actor commented on the post, "It looks absolutely great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless you with lots of success and happiness." Ankita replied: "Thank you Sushant. I wish you the same."
-
As Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is all set to hit theatres tomorrow - January 25, 2019, here's wishing Ankita Lokhande, all the best for her Bollywood debut.
Ankita Lokhande a popular TV actress who gained popularity from the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' makes her Bollywood foray with Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.' Ahead of the film's release, we trace the actress' journey from the small screen world to the big screen.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Raftaar, Raja Kumari and Nucleya decode the Millennial Lingo