Ankita Raghav Arora - From Business Analyst To Top Fashion Blogger

Sometimes, some people have to make a difficult selection of resigning from their job to seek something they continually admired. These days blogging is considered to be one of the outstanding chores one can endure with. Its uniqueness fibs in its clarity with quintessential. One such person who took a chance of quitting her job as a Senior Research analyst to accomplish her dreams in the glamour and fashion realm is Ankita Raghav Arora.

Ankita wagered into the business of fashion earlier in her life, but the voyage was a roller coaster ride for Ankita. She is an Economics Honours graduate from Delhi university.

She was a Senior Research Analyst and she had to quite a reliable job because what interested her was working for something in the niche of fashion and prevailing an entrepreneur six years ago, she began her blog.

On her blog she shares a bunch of fashion and lifestyle content that her followers appreciate, presently she has a family of almost 200K followers on Instagram. However, with time, her rage rose and folks began believing and appreciating her for her chore. They adored her dresses and style post, engagement with her followers and the way she presented herself in every post people envy her swag. She stood sharp as a self-sufficient woman who is a positive and precise example of an influential lady. We wish her great luck.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever