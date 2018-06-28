Ankita Raina crashes out in Wimbledon qualifiers

However, there were cheers for the Indian fans with Vardhan and Balaji booking their berth in the doubles draw following a 6-3 6-4 win over Denys Molchanov and Igor Zelenay in the second round

Ankita Raina

Ankita Raina's hopes of a maiden Grand Slam main draw appearance ended in a heartbreaking defeat but the Indian pair of Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji qualified for the main draw alongside Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, who partnered Austin Krajicek in the Wimbledon qualifiers.

Ankita lost 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 to the Russian Vitalia Diatchenko. However, there were cheers for the Indian fans with Vardhan and Balaji booking their berth in the doubles draw following a 6-3 6-4 win over Denys Molchanov and Igor Zelenay in the second round.

