Ankita Raina crashes out in Wimbledon qualifiers

Jun 28, 2018, 09:23 IST | PTI

Ankita Raina's hopes of a maiden Grand Slam main draw appearance ended in a heartbreaking defeat but the Indian pair of Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji qualified for the main draw alongside Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, who partnered Austin Krajicek in the Wimbledon qualifiers.

Ankita lost 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 to the Russian Vitalia Diatchenko. However, there were cheers for the Indian fans with Vardhan and Balaji booking their berth in the doubles draw following a 6-3 6-4 win over Denys Molchanov and Igor Zelenay in the second round.

