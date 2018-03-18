Ankita Raina wins ITF singles event in Gwalior

Ankita Raina fights past second seed Amandine Hesse and clinches first singles title in more than three years in the final of the USD 25,000 ITF women's event



Ankita with the winner's trophy in Gwalior on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Ankita Raina won her first singles title in more than three years when she fought past second seed Amandine Hesse in straight sets in the final of the USD 25,000 ITF women's event, here on Saturday.

The fourth seed Indian beat the French-woman 6-2, 7-5 in the title clash which lasted one hour and 25 minutes. The last time Ankita won a singles title was way back in December 2014, when she had triumphed in the Pune ITF event.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever