Ankur Tiwari's anti-CAA anthem unveils on Saavn

Ankur Tiwari's recently released Jio Saavn anthem Who Hum Nahi gives a new lease of life to his spirited song against the Citizenship Amendment Act, that was penned in a green room as he witnessed the violence against JNU students on screen, and subsequently performed at protests at Cater Road and the Gateway of India.

There's a hint of nonchalance in Tiwari's rendition; the kind that's becoming increasingly synonymous with new-age digital heroes who've been tackling the matter with an attitude edging more towards non-cooperation than anger. Comedian Vir Das used humour to address it in his recent set of shows, as have artistes like Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and Farhan Akhtar.

Unveiled on the platform today, the video features a composed-looking Tiwari bravely but melodiously announcing that he won't be cowered in fear against the high-handedness of law-makers, glimpses of which are punctuated by an assortment of protestors' placards reiterating their bravado. In an interview with mid-day conducted a few days ago, Tiwari took on the lot of Bollywood that shied away from commenting on the CAA, citing that they lacked substantial knowledge about the matter to take a stand. "If you voice your opinion logically, there should be no fear, whether or not your opinion is right. That there is this atmosphere where there is a fear of the repercussions of voicing an opinion makes me want to voice it more," Tiwari had said. And even though Who Hum Nahi may lack the boisterous trappings of a patriotic number, he instils with the ballad-like rendition, the same spirit of valour that any other worthy anthem can.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates