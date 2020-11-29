Ankush Bahuguna's guide to makeup: 5 things male beginners should keep in mind

Should men wear makeup? Beauty Editor at GQ, Philip Picardi says, “Every time, it’s the ‘should’ that bothers me—beauty and grooming, like all things pertaining to vanity in this life, are rarely about ‘should’ and ‘should not,’ modals designed to instill shame or duty (or both). The question for every person, regardless of gender identity, should be: Do you want to wear makeup?”

Makeup is about style, expression, and also desire sometimes. But it is also about choice! Ankush Bahuguna, Instagram influencer and a breaker of stereotypes in his own right, believes as much. He is widely popular on Instagram for his relatable and rib-tickling comedy videos. But he cemented his position as a true influencer of current times when he posted his first makeup video with a refreshing social commentary on masculinity and the freedom to be. The video took internet by storm and to a great extent contributed to a major cultural shift online. Not to mention, it started a conversation about gender biases and freedom of expression regardless of one’s gender.

He has expressed his love for makeup many-a-time through his warm and endearing Instagram posts. So in an exclusive conversation with Ankush Bahuguna, we requested him to open up about his tryst with makeup and how it has affected his and others’ lives. And he obliged!

Excerpts from the interview

What prompted you to start creating makeup videos?

Honestly I've mostly created comedy content. This one day, I didn't have any new video to put up so I just casually uploaded a candid video of me doing makeup. The kind of impact it had on so many people motivated me to make more.

What was the initial response when you started releasing makeup videos?

A lot of them were shocked that I could do a decent job but mostly it was positive. There was obviously massive hate too but the support was much more. That said, I'm also aware that that love also comes from a place of privilege that I hold as a cis-gendered man. Because the things people applaud me for the ones so many Trans, non-binary and queer people are bullied for.

What kept you going?

When I get messages from young boys telling me how I normalise so many things for them, that's enough motivation!

Why do you think it is important to normalise makeup for men?

I think it's important to normalize people being themselves and loving what they do as long as it's not causing harm to anyone else. Makeup is just one aspect. It's important to normalise it because it's self-expression for so many of us and we shouldn't have to be ashamed of it. This brings in acceptance towards so many marginalised communities too, like the Trans and the non-binary community too.

Why do you think people accept makeup-wearing male actors but not ordinary men?

People just don't want to associate makeup, skincare or vanity with men because they think these are hobbies, traits and interests of women. It's still a lot more acceptable for actors to wear makeup because we understand that it's a part of their profession. But for some strange reason we find it hard to believe that (ordinary) men could also want to wear makeup just to feel good, you know, much like, buying a cool pair of sneakers!

What can we, as a society, do to break the stigma?

We can let people be. It really isn't that hard. Just don't pull people down. Encourage them to do what they like. Try to see people as people first and put them in gender boxes later.

Lastly, what are your 5 beginners’ tips for men who are just starting out with cosmetics?

1. There are no rules. Play with it, experiment! It's fun and it’s art. You can express yourself the way you like. You can keep it minimal or you could paint your eyelids blue. Whatever makes you feel good!

2. I know makeup makes us look flawless but make sure your dependency on it doesn't reach a point where you don't like your bare face anymore. You should always strive to be happy with how you naturally look like.

3. Always remove makeup before going to bed.

4. Makeup does not replace skincare. If you use makeup regularly it's important to take care of your skin even more. Makeup looks even better on good skin!

5. Don't be ashamed of yourself based on your interests. There's nothing wrong with you. Just do what you prefer, the world will eventually make their peace with it.

