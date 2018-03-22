Ann Dowd on her The Handmaid's Tale character: Lydia believes she's helping mankind

As the second season of The Handmaid's Tale gears up to hit screens, Ann Dowd justifies her character, Aunt Lydia's controversial opinions



Ann Dowd in The Handmaid's Tale

What is the kind of preparation that went into understanding the nuances of this role?

To begin with, I, of course, read [Margaret Atwood's novel] on which the series is based. But essentially, to slip into the role of Aunt Lydia, I tried to recall my childhood and how I was raised by Catholic nuns. This doesn't imply that they were cruel or violent. Their notion of commitment and work ethic was strong. You were made to realise that you are not special; you are, in fact, just like everyone else. And these were the opinions that Lydia connected with.

The climax scene of season one, where the handmaids refuse to stone one of them to death, was a tricky one for you to pull off. You needed to showcase relief that [Jenine] wouldn't be subjected to such a death, while also depict anger because your order was turned down. How hard was it for you to pull off the scene?

It was certainly hard. Lydia was constantly trying to look after Jenine, while trying to keep her in line. She is fragile. Some people can withstand the kind of torment these handmaids are subjected to, and still move forward. Jenine wasn't strong enough for that. So, that moment was difficult for Lydia. But, she was all in, in terms of what goes on in Gilead. She knows that sometimes, painful decisions must be made.

Do you think the power she holds in Gilead is what motivates her?

I don't think having power is what motivates her. Honestly, she doesn't have any power. She lives with middle-aged older women, they don't socialise. The people with power are the men. Lydia can only teach these girls. So, power doesn't motivate her. What motivates her is the belief that she is helping mankind. Lydia is appalled by what is happening in the world, especially the lack of God's presence in people's lives. She is of the opinion that the world has gone to hell, and is committed to do whatever she needs to restore some sense of duty.

With the second season gearing up for a release on international shores next month, and a premiere on AXN in India in the pipeline, tell us how this character will develop.

I don't think you will see too much of her past. But you will see the other sides to her personality, and maybe get a better sense of what her life is like. You will see a more complex picture of her life. She thinks she is in favour of the handmaids. Her beliefs don't shift. But, since she continues to be attached to the handmaids, her connection may affect the way she implements the rules.

