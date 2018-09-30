Anna Friel still friends with ex-husband

hollywood

In an interview to redonline.co.uk, the 42-year-old explained that her marriage of nine years to the "Harry Potter" actor broke down because they were spending too much time apart

Anna Friel

Actress Anna Friel, who got separated with her former husband in 2010, revealed that she is still in good terms with him. In an interview to redonline.co.uk, the 42-year-old explained that her marriage of nine years to the "Harry Potter" actor broke down because they were spending too much time apart.

She said: "I don't know. I mean... with David, there was no money involved in our separation and we have a daughter, so maybe that helps things." Friel, who was later in a relationship with Rhys Ifans from 2011 until 2014, said that in both the relationships there was no bad feeling.

"In both relationships, things didn't break down because there was no love there. In reality, it was just because we'd become friends, or we were spending too much time apart, and that's actors for you - that's our industry."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever