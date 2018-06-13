Anna Hazare on Bhaiyyu Maharaj: Maharaj's death is huge loss to society, nation
Social activist Anna Hazare remembers spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj as someone who was a ray of hope in many people's lives
"I could not digest it. It comes as a real shock to know that someone like him, who inspired many lives, committed suicide," social activist Anna Hazare told mid-day, reacting to the death of Bhaiyyu Maharaj, 50, a Madhya Pradesh-based spiritual guru. Maharaj had good ties with Hazare; he'd mediated when Hazare was fasting in New Delhi five years ago and persuaded him to end the protest.
Maharaj allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself at his residence. The police are probing whether he has left behind a suicide note. "His death is a major setback for the society. The way he used to handle issues was incredible. His dynamic leadership and peaceful manner of speaking brought a ray of hope in minds of many people," said Hazare. He added, "He did a lot of social work and engaged youngsters in his initiatives to make a difference in society. On various occasions, he would come to meet me at my home. He had lots of plans for the upliftment of poor people, especially those below the poverty line."
"I was also a part of various programs he did in Indore. He would never discriminate among those who came to meet him. He never claimed to be a guru, and chose to identify as a guide instead. This is not only a huge loss for his family, but also to the society and the nation," said Hazare.
Was supposed to visit Pune for two days
In Pune, Bhaiyyu Maharaj owned an apartment in Express Court society, Sopan Baug, where his first wife Madhuri and daughter Koho resided. Madhuri passed away in 2015, when Koho was in Std X. When mid-day visited their house, the caretaker claimed they received a call on Monday saying Maharaj was going to visit Pune for two days.
Who was Bhaiyyu Maharaj?
Born Uday Singh Deshmukh, Bhaiyyu Maharaj had done modelling for a well-known brand of clothes before turning spiritual. He had good ties with political personalities from various parties and the RSS. PM Narendra Modi, former President Pratibha Patil, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and singer Lata Mangeshkar were among the prominent personalities who had visited his ashram.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Anna Hazare gets Z-plus security after death threats