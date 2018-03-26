Anna Hazare seeks roadmap on implementation of demands

The anti-corruption crusader, however, said he will call off his ongoing hunger strike only after the Narendra Modi government comes up with a roadmap on implementation of demands and present in a written format

Anna Hazare

The fourth day of hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan for fair crop prices, Lokpal appointment and electoral reforms on Monday witnessed social activist Anna Hazare losing considerable weight, protesters' number thinning out but creation of conducive atmosphere to resolve the deadlock as the government agreed to accept the demands.

The anti-corruption crusader, however, said he will call off his ongoing hunger strike only after the Narendra Modi government comes up with a roadmap on implementation of demands and present in a written format.

Hazare's announcement came after Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan met him and reportedly told him that the Modi government was ready to accept the demands.

"A minister had come to meet me today (Monday) and said the government was ready to accept our demands. But I told him that government must give us details in written on how our issues will be addressed. It should inform us how executed will happen? What is the time span?" Hazare told the gathering at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, where he has begun his hunger strike.

"I have been told the details will be given by tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon. We will read it and then think about it (calling off the fast). Until there is a concrete action, I will not stop my fast." The meeting with Hazare was positive and the deadlock would be broken soon, Mahajan told reporters.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is expected to meet Hazare on Tuesday. If the government accepts the demands but went back on its promises later, he would be back at Ramlila Maidan again, Hazare added. Hazare has been pressing for setting up a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states to probe corruption cases, bring in new electoral reforms and implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee report to address the agrarian crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, as his hunger strike entered fourth day on Monday, the crowd grew thinner with roughly only 2,000 people in the afternoon. Farmers constituted the major share of the crowd, who had largely come from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab. According to a personal doctor of Hazare, the anti-corruption crusader lost 4.2 kg weight and his blood pressure was little high on Monday.

"In last four days, Anna ji has lost 4.2 kgs and his BP was 150/100. Although there is nothing serious, he is too tired," said Dhananjay Pote, who had come from Ralegan Siddhi with Hazare.

