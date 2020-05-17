Anna Kalinskaya on dating Nick Kyrgios: We broke up; We're not even friends anymore

Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya has confirmed that she is not dating Australian ace Nick Kyrgios anymore. During a recent Instagram live session, one of her fans asked her if she still dates Nick: "No I don't! We broke up. We aren't friends. You all are his fans and it's cool but I'm not going to talk about him. I have some respect for me as well, please. Thanks."

Rumours of them being a couple started in March when the two were seen at a LA Lakers basketball match at the Staples Center (picture above) in Los Angeles.

Last year, Nick was seen cheering for Anna at the Citi Open in Washington, USA. The whirlwind romance seems to have ended on a bitter note with Anna expressing her wish to completely cut ties with the controversial Australian tennis star.

Before Anna, Nick dated Croatian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic and they parted ways in 2017.

