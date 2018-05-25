Anne Hathaway: Felt safe on set of Ocean's 8

Anne Hathaway says it was a learning experience to work with seven esteemed stars on sets of Ocean's 8



Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway, 35, said she felt "safe" while working on the sets of the much-awaited film, Ocean's 8 and is proud of how the movie benefitted from an all-female cast. The actor said she had a fun time collaborating on the Gary Ross-directed film. "I've been lucky to work with great women, but there's usually just one or two of us on set. The idea that we could all bring our collective experiences to the table and learn something from it was wonderful." She added, "One of the first things I remember was feeling safe and that I was with people who I was proud to be amongst — while having the best time of my life, just learning."



Anne Hathaway stars in the spin-off of Steven Soderbergh's The Ocean's Trilogy, alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. Bullock, 53, plays Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of Danny Ocean [played by George Clooney in Ocean's 11], gets a gang of professional thieves to steal a necklace from New York City's Met Gala.

Talking about the heist film, Hathaway said they are not promoting "a life of crime". "To an eight-year-old girl, we're not saying go have a life of crime, but to go do what you want and there's space for you," she added.

