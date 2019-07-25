Anne Hathaway is expecting her second child!

hollywood

Anne Hathaway. Pic/instagram.com/annehathaway

Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her second child while sharing an inspirational message for women struggling with infertility. The 36-year-old actress, who is married to actor Adam Shulman, shared the news on her Instagram account while flaunting her baby bump.

"It's not for a movie...#2," she captioned a selfie with her baby bump, confirming she was pregnant for the second time.

"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," she added. The couple first became parents in 2016 to son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

On the work front, Hathaway will play the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis' remake of The Witches, based on the late Roald Dahl's 1983 children's book of the same name. Apart from Hathaway, Chris Rock and Octavia Spencer will also feature in the film.

The Witches movie was released in 1990 and famously starred Anjelica Huston as the villain. The upcoming film is slated to release on October 16, 2020.

