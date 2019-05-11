Anne Hathaway on Hollywood Walk of Fame

hollywood

Anne Hathaway and Wilson posed together for the cameras at the ceremony with Hathaway wearing a long, floral dress while Wilson wore a navy dress for the occasion

Anne Hathaway

Actress Anne Hathaway has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She received the star on Thursday. The honour is coming at a "good year in terms of artistic growth", Hathaway told variety.com.

The actress celebrated the occasion with director Dee Rees, rapper and actress Awkwafina and actress Rebel Wilson.

Hathaway and Wilson posed together for the cameras at the ceremony with Hathaway wearing a long, floral dress while Wilson wore a navy dress for the occasion.

She said that their upcoming film was an opportunity to practice her British accent and work with Wilson on "improv".

"Improv is not my strong suit, especially when trying to stay in an accent. I went from thinking this would be a fun comedy job where I got to wear lots of outfits and say really clever things about being mistreated by men to (doing) really hard work in two areas that don't come easily to me."

Hathaway is currently filming the musical series "Modern Love", as well as the film "The Witches".

Actress Anne Hathaway has always sensed a pressure to complete her schedule before she became a mother to Jonathan three years ago.

"Before I had my son, I sensed this pressure to fill my schedule. If I wasn't working, I felt like I was wasting time. Now I know I have to build in breaks in my year, and there are times when I'm just not available to work because it's important for me to be home with him," Hathaway told the June issue of Shape magazine, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

The 36-year-old actress, who has Jonathan with her husband Adam Shulman, has also changed her approach to eating. She says it is important to keep a "balance".

"With eating, my number one thing is trying to buy food that does not come in packaging. Beyond that, I try not to eat red meat, and I try not to eat pork. But generally speaking, I'm pretty low-key about all that stuff."

She says balancing is important to her.

"My go-to for a lot of my life was to feel badly about myself, and I just don't want to do that anymore," she said.

Top Entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates