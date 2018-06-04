Anne Hathaway on Ocean's 8: There were no catfights

Anne Hathaway, who stars in the all-female ensemble directed by Gary Ross, said certain section of the press wanted the cast members to engage in fights but were disappointed



Anne Hathaway has said the atmosphere on the sets of her upcoming release "Ocean's 8" was cordial and there were "no catfights". The 35-year-old actor, who stars in the all-female ensemble directed by Gary Ross, said certain section of the press wanted the cast members to engage in fights but were disappointed.

"It's been really amazing to watch the way certain members of the media have wanted us to fight each other and the way they wanted there to be competition and catfights, but we were all collaborating - all the time.

"Now, we're friends. We genuinely love each other and we're so there for each other. It's a beautiful thing," Hathaway told Hoda Kotb on "Today" show. Also featuring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter, the film is a spin-off of Steven Soderbergh's The Oceans Trilogy.

"Ocean's 8" is set to release on June 8.

