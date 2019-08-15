Anne Hathaway recalls feeling pressured to lose weight at 16

hollywood

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway, 36, talks about how her weight was a big issue during her teenage. After starting her acting career with the television series, Get Real, which ran from 1999 to 2000, Hathaway recalled that she was subtly body-shamed and asked to lose weight.

"At 16-years-old, it was 'Congratulations, you have the part. I'm not saying you need to lose weight. I'm just saying don't gain weight.' Which of course means you need to lose weight," said the Hustle actor in a magazine interview.

Hathaway, who is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Adam Shulman — sees some change in the movie industry's ideology. "I am cautious in my praise of how Hollywood is shifting. There is so much more body inclusivity — which is great — but the thin thing is definitely still the centralised normal expectation," she said.

