Anne Hathaway: Serenity asks a lot from audience

Anne Hathaway says the complexities of her upcoming film Serenity asks a lot from the audience

Actress Anne Hathaway says the complexities of her upcoming film Serenity asks a lot from the audience. The "Devil Wears Prada" star took to Instagram to explain the complexities of the "lushly intelligent" movie and advised that a discussion after watching the movie will be required for film, which she said is made for adults who are "into" things that "don't come standard", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Alongside a photograph of her standing topless with actor Matthew McConaughey behind her, Hathaway captioned the post: "Matthew and I are learning our film 'Serenity' isn't easily broken down into sound bytes. I really like movies like that, but just in case I am in the minority, here are some reasons why I think you should see it:

"I find 'Serenity' to be a thrilling, ambitious, violent, spiritual, erotic, charged, dark, damning, contradictory, maddening, lushly intelligent film from the brilliant mind of Steven Knight.

"It asks a lot of the audience. It exists outside cut-and-dry, black-and-white moralising, beyond the realm of 'thumbs up' and 'thumbs down', 'it sucked', 'it was badass', etc. It will need some analysis and conversation after. Good."

She further described the film as a "sexy, surreal, modern noir for grown ups who are into things that don't come standard".

"If that sounds like you, I hope you'll consider giving us your time and attention," she said

