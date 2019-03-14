Anne Hathaway's Sesame Street to release on this date

hollywood

Warner Bros. and MGM's 'Sesame Street' film featuring Anne Hathaway will be released on January 15, 2021

Anne Hathaway

The shooting of the movie will begin in June, according to studio insiders, reported Variety.

Co-creator of comedy series 'Portlandia' Jonathan Krisel is helming the flick with 21 Laps Entertainment's Shawn Levy producing along with Michael Aguilar and Entertainment 360.

The movie is said to be a musical and is expected to include appearances from Sesame Street residents Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster.

"Kings of Summer" screenwriter Chris Galletta has written the most recent draft of the screenplay.

Warner Bros. also announced that it will release director Tim Story, Tom and Jerry, a film on April 16, 2021.

Story's Tom and Jerry is a live-action hybrid based on the classic animated series created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera that was created in 1940.

However, neither of the films has an official title yet.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever