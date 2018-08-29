Anne Hathaway's The Hustle gets PG-13 rating

hollywood

The Hustle, an American comedy film, which is directed by Chris Addison and written by Jac Schaeffer, will see two con women who bet to take down a billionaire

Anne Hathaway

The remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Hustle, starring American actors Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson will be rated PG-13 for crude sexual content and language. The film had previously been given an R-rating, which later successfully overturned the rating to earn PG-13 by the Classification and Rating Appeals Board.

The American comedy film, which is directed by Chris Addison and written by Jac Schaeffer, will see two con women who bet to take down a billionaire. Also starring Alex Sharp and Ingrid Oliver, the flick is scheduled to release on May 10 this year.

Apart from 'The Hustle', Hathway will appear in 'The Last Thing He Wanted', directed by Dee Rees and in a live-action film adaptation of the Barbie film series.

On the other hand, Wilson, who is also producing 'The Hustle will star in the comedy 'Isn't it Romantic' due for release in 2019 and in Taika Waititi's dark comedy-drama 'Jojo Rabbit' as Fraulein Rahm.

