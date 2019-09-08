Annu Kapoor: Good films have always worked and Dream Girl will not be an exception to it

The newest sensation in town is Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Dream Girl. The high concept family entertainer has Ayushmann Khurrana in a never seen before avatar. His beautiful, serenading voice makes him the go-to person for the callers of a hotline in Mathura. Ayushmann will also team up with Annu Kapoor, seven years after Vicky Donor. Annu, who essayed to the role of a doctor Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor, will be playing the actor's father in the upcoming film.

Recently while interacting with the media, Annu Kapoor predicted the romantic comedy will earn more than Rs 180 crore at the box-office. "I feel this film is definately going to work. It will do business of more than 180 crore. More specifically, it's going to do business between 178 crore to 187 crore. I feel good films have always worked and appreciated by the audience and this film will not be an exception to it," Annu Kapoor was quoted by news agency IANS.

Sharing his experience of working with Ayushmann, Kapoor said: "In 2012, when we did an iconic film called ‘Vicky Donor', the industry got an actor like Ayushmann. Few years back, I was working with a superstar in a film and he told me that Ayushmann is giving tough competition to all the actors. I asked him if he was talking about his acting and he told me, ‘I am talking about remuneration!' I feel that's a huge compliment that he is giving competition to the superstars of this industry."

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results. A fortnight ago, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the quirky family entertainer, which is already winning hearts. Apart from the hilarious behind-the-scene videos, the makers have released four hit songs, Radhe Radhe, Dil ka Telephone, Dhagala Lagali, and Iq Mulaqaat which have been widely loved by the fans.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

