Annu Kapoor learnt French for Missing

Actor Annu Kapoor picked up some French lines for his role in the upcoming psychological thriller Missing. "Annu Kapoor is a studious actor and a perfectionist. After spending years in the industry, he still studies his role very minutely. When I offered him the role of a Mauritian cop, he requested if he can travel with us a few days prior to the shoot. Normally, actors don't travel with the technical crew but he did.

"The five days he had on his hand, he used to regularly visit the police station to understand how police there handles a crime scene. For the role, he learnt some French lines to bring authenticity to the role," director Mukul Abhyankar said in a statement.

Annu will be seen portraying an investigating police officer who is assigned to solve the case of a missing three-year-old child called Titli in the movie.

Missing, which also features Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu, is scheduled to release on April 6.

