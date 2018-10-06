Annu Kapoor: Tanushree Dutta's accusations should first be proven

bollywood

Speaking on the ongoing controversy surrounding Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, Annu Kapoor opined that the allegations levelled on Patekar should first be proven

Speaking on the ongoing controversy surrounding Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, Bollywood veteran Annu Kapoor opined that the allegations levelled on Patekar should first be proven. Speaking to media on Friday, Kapoor said, ''A woman has been disrespected and if that is proved, the person responsible should be punished for it".

He further said that the punishment should be imparted to anyone who deserves it, irrespective of whether the person involved is "Nana Patekar, Annu Kapoor, or Narendra Modi"Â

"'Anyone found playing with a woman's modesty or identity will not be tolerated,"Â he further said.

However, Kapoor, while echoing Maharashtra Home Minister Deepak Vasant Kesarkar's stance, said Dutta should have complained to the police first.

"Maharashtra Home Minister said a good thing yesterday that 'you should report to police, why are you doing media trial?' If you don't go to the police, we'll suspect your intentions. We aren't in favour or against anyone," said the actor.

Kesarkar had earlier voiced support for Patekar by saying, "Unless there is a complaint you can't accuse a person of his status because he isn't only an actor, but also a very well known social worker."

Tanushree has accused Nana Patekar of harassing her, while she was shooting for a special song for the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Reportedly, Patekar's lawyer sent a legal notice demanding her to give a written apology for her accusations.

