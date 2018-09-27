Annu Kapoor turns narrator for docudrama on Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March

bollywood

Actor Annu Kapoor has lent his voice as a narrator to Khaar, which is a docudrama on Mahatma Gandhis Dandi March. It will premiere on the digital entertainment platform ZEE5 on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

"Khaar" unfolds the many challenges that Gandhi faced before initiating the Dandi March in 1930, and triggering the most dramatic chain of events that led to India's independence. The docudrama features actors Surendra Rajan, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Amit Singh Thakur and Tarakesh Chauhan.

To give the audience an immersive experience, the show has Annu lending his voice as a narrator. "The Dandi March initiated by Gandhiji was an iconic movement against the British and a milestone in India's movement for freedom," Annu said in a statement.

"Today's youth are hardly aware of the real story behind the movement and what better than a digital medium like ZEE5 to reach out to them with the truth behind the mission."

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, takes pride in announcing "Khaar" as their latest offering to the audience on Gandhi Jayanti. "Docudramas have been well received on the platform. We launched 'Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death - An Unfinished Story' on Independence Day and 'Khaar' is another effort in that direction.

"The well-researched story dives deeper into the other side of history and Gandhiji's ideology, with a gripping storyline backed by Annu Kapoor's spellbinding narration."

