Annual photography exhibition to display wildlife images clicked by heart surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda

Updated: Feb 23, 2019, 14:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The exhibition will be displaying 350 plus breath-taking images from over 150 photographers from across India at the three galleries of Thane Kalabhavan situated off the Eastern Express Highway at Kapurbavdi junction, Ghodbandar Road.

Dr. Ramakanta Panda

More than 30 beautiful wildlife photographs clicked by renowned heart surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda will be on display at the upcoming DCP Fourth Grand Annual Photography Exhibition 2019 taking place between February 22-24 in Thane.

The exhibition will be displaying 350 plus breath-taking images from over 150 photographers from across India at the three galleries of Thane Kalabhavan situated off the Eastern Express Highway at Kapurbavdi junction, Ghodbandar Road. Dr Panda who is passionate about photography, travels across the globe to capture stunning images of wildlife.

“At one point in time India had the richest wildlife, but unfortunately in the last few decades, the wildlife population has decimated due to various reasons. However, thanks to the consistent efforts of many dedicated and passionate wild life conservationists, slowly there has been an improvement. As citizens of this country, we need to leave this legacy for our future generations,“ said Dr Panda.

“Proceeds from the sale of these photographs will go towards an ambulance for wildlife,“ added Dr Panda. This exhibition will also have workshops and interactive sessions of eminent speakers from the field of wildlife photography, creative nature photography, conservation and so on. Some of the speakers include Isaac Kehimkar, Chairperson at iNaturewatch Foundation, Pradip Patade, co-founder, Marine Life of Mumbai.

Venue -Thane Kalabhavan, Old Mumbai – Agra Road, Near Kapurbawadi Junction, Thane – 400604

Fees: There are no charges

Time: 10 am- 8 pm

