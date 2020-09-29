Annup Sonii on Balika Vadhu director selling vegetables: Team getting in touch with him

On September 28, it was reported that Balika Vadhu director Ram Vriksha Gaur has begun selling vegetables due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had even talked about the same to the reporters. He said, "I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were here when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible to return. The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work."

He added, "I then decided to take on my father's business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets. I have my own house in Mumbai and I am confident that I will return one day. Till then, I am here doing what I can."

And now, taking to his Twitter account, Annup Sonii has written how the team is getting in touch with him, have a look at his tweet right here:

It's sad...

Our Balika vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help...ð — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 28, 2020

Ram Vriksha has worked as an assistant director with directors of films of Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda, Suniel Shetty.

He was all set to start work on a Bhojpuri film and then a Hindi film when the pandemic set in.

