Annup sonii on Bombers: People appreciating me for the negative role

Annup Sonii

Actor Annup Sonii, who is currently seen in zee 5 web series Bombers shares his feelings on getting praises donning a negative character. He also spoke about doing all kinds of genres in television, web, and film.

On getting praise all over for Bombers, Annup Sonii said, " It's really nice and for an actor, it is very important to get appreciated for whatever work you do. But for me, the good part is that people appreciated me for the negative role and people have normally seen me in good and positive roles . So I was really happy that they have appreciated me in negative role too. So that kind of satisfaction as an actor you get they see you in different image as a complete actor not only one kind off (sic)"

On talking about acting on different platforms, " I'm really happy to be on different platforms like web, television, and films and not only that apart from that I do theatres also. I do plays also and performed on stage also. Obviously, as an actor, there cannot be any difference in acting in any of the platforms and you have to be honest with performance whether a film or web but the difference is in the technique. Also, the content makes a lot of difference in performance. The content in different platforms makes a difference in acting. I think to do a variety of role is good for every actor," he appraised.

"An actor should keep on trying varieties of roles, he should keep experimenting with looks and roles so that you yourself should not feel that you are doing the same kind of roles. I have done almost all kind of roles but I think I haven't played the role of a gangster. So if I get a chance I would like to play a hard core gangster, " he further adds.

On talking about future projects, "I have couple of films like Prasthanum with Sanjay Dutt and Ramyug with director Kunal Kohli, Netflix original film produced by Red Chillies, 'Baahubali before the beginning' a web series by makers of Bahubali , test case 2 by alt Balaji and future web series in amazon prime which I can't talk much about."

