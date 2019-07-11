Annup Sonii shares a great rapport with Sanjay Dutt on sets of Prasthanam

bollywood

Annup Sonii who is currently seen in Zee 5 originals series shares about his rapport with Sanjay Dutt on shooting Prasthanum

Actor Annup Sonii who is currently seen in zee 5 originals series shares about his rapport with Sanjay Dutt on shooting Prasthanum.

On sharing his experience on shooting for Prasthanum, "I think with Sanjay Dutt ist was easier for me because it's my third film with him after a long gap. The first film I did was hathiyar in 2002, I did another film Tathastu which was directed by Anubhav Sinha in 2006. Then after a gap of 10 to 12 years, I have done Prasthanum with him. Most of my scenes are with him. He is a very gentle soul and a nice human being. He is not somebody who knows to throw tantrums and show attitude and behave in arrogance. He is such a simple man. So there was no uncomfortable moment or awkwardness shooting with him also I had shot with him before. It was quite a comfortable situation for me ."

On talking about off-screen and on-screen rapport with Sanjay Dutt, " Off screen it was really great we chatted about from films to everything. We chatted about what kind of films he is planning to do. I also shared like as an audience how we see him. And if he is planning to produce a film I want to do these kinds of roles. So it was a very friendly chat. We have also met before many times in functions and occasions he always acknowledges with him ."

The film is directed by Deva Katta he directed the original also in Telugu and produced by Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff. Release date is yet to finalize.

Speaking about the movie, director Deva Katta, who is remaking his hit 2010 Telugu film, said in a recent interview that actor Sanjay Dutt liked the story a lot and was keen to make the film. Deva said it was Dutt and his wife Maanayata, who were following up on bringing the film to the Hindi speaking audience.

"Sanjay Dutt got interested in the project, which was in 2011-2012 within one-two years of (its) release. In between he went to jail and then came back and the follow up (from their end) was passionate regarding the film. I was interested because of the intensity of interest from his side," Deva told PTI.

The director credits Maanayata for putting together the film, who is also producing it under their banner Sanjay Dutt Productions. "The person who bought the rights met Sanju baba for a different project but he happened to have the DVD of our film, for which he also had the rights. The other Tamil film was not happening and he put this proposal (of remaking 'Prasthanam') and Sanju baba said he has seen the film and Maanayata is a big fan of it and he immediately showed interest in doing the film.

The makers are planning to release it in August or September, however, nothing has been finalised yet.

