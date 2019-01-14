Anonymous email threatens to kidnap Arvind Kejriwal's daughter

national

A Protective Service Officer has been deployed for Kejriwal's daughter by North district Police.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office has received an anonymous email that threatened his daughter to kidnap her, sources said on Saturday.

They said that the Chief Minister's Office received an anonymous mail on January 9 following which the mail was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

A Delhi Police official confirmed that an email was received and said it has been handed over to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell, which is analyzing it and trying to ascertain the IP address from which the email originated.

A government official said, "Delhi government had forwarded the threat email to Delhi Police Commissioner three days ago." The official said the Delhi government has not been given any information so far by the police.

On another instance, the Aam Aadmi Party told PTI that Arvind Kejriwal will not be contesting from Varanasi in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but the party will field a strong candidate for the seat. "Kejriwal will not contest the Lok Sabha polls, as he wants to give special focus to his state. The AAP will contest on all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa. The party will contest on some seats in UP, and final modalities will be worked out by February. Apart from Varanasi, the party will contest from seats in eastern and western UP, where the organization is strong," AAP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told PTI on phone.

