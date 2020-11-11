Another ad of the jewellery brand withdrawn after outrage; Here's why

While celebrities and famous personalities are often the targets of trolls and cyberbullying, brands too are now becoming the victim of the same. After facing backlash for featuring an inter-faith couple and "hurting religious sentiments," which led to the withdrawal of their ad, the same popular jewellery brand has now been forced to pull down its Diwali campaign.

In its latest ad, Alaya F, Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta and Nimrat Kaur are talking about the festival. "I am hoping to meet my mom after really long, definitely not firecrackers. I don't think anybody should light any firecrackers, but a lot of diyas," Sayani Gupta says in the ad. Her, "I don't think anybody should light firecrackers" faced backlash.

The jewellery brand again got caught between a rock and a hard place in its attempt to celebrate the Diwali festival, with a new perspective. A section of social media users took offence at the "advice" to avoid firecrackers. BJP National General Secretary from Karnataka CT Ravi lashed out at the jewellery brand and said, "Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate our festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam," taking a dig at the jewellery brand's Ekatvam campaign.

Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals?



Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers.



We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam.

There were few, who came in support of the brand's campaign. One user wrote, "I THINK anyone & everyone tweeting negatively about the #TanishqAd needs to go back to school, right away. I know of school students who have better understanding of the grave danger our planet Earth globe Asia-Australia is facing because of pollution & global warming."

Nevertheless, the criticism made the official Twitter account of the jewellery brand delete the post.

