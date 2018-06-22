Another child succumbs to food poisoning at housewarming party

Kalyani Shingude, 7, and Vijay's cousin and sister, Hrishikesh Shinde, 12, and Pragati Shinde, 13, had died while undergoing treatment on Monday

An 11-year-old boy died on Thursday, becoming the fourth person to have died due to food poisoning, after a house warming ceremony in Khalapur Taluka. His cousin and sister were among the three who died earlier. 88 people had been rushed to hospital after they consumed food at the house of Subhash Ramchandra Mane alias Mali mama, at Mahad gavthan in Devnahave village on June 18. People were rushed to Khopoli, Pune and Mumbai-based hospitals for treatment.

Vijay Shahuraj Shinde, 11, died on Thursday at a Panvel hospital. Raigad Tahsildar Purshottam Thorat said, "It's unfortunate that Vijay died while undergoing treatment. He was kept on ventilator and his lungs were affected." Mane had organised a house warming ceremony from 11 am to 9.30 pm on Monday, after constructing his new house. Around 250 people had lunch and dinner during it.

Kalyani Shingude, 7, and Vijay's cousin and sister, Hrishikesh Shinde, 12, and Pragati Shinde, 13, had died while undergoing treatment on Monday. mid-day had reported this, 'Three children die as food turns poison at housewarming party,' on June 20.

Case being probed

Senior inspector Vishwajeet Kaingade of Khalapur police station said, "We have registered a case of accidental death, and are investigating the case. We are waiting for the viscera and samples report, based on which arrests will be made. The case is being probed from all angles. Whether someone has done something purposely is being investigated. We are also probing Mane's past rivalries etc. Mane and the caterer were questioned.

Also Read: Three children die as food turns poison at housewarming party

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates