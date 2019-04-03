Another day, another nay for Brexit plans

international

Alternatives for retaining much closer economic ties after leaving the European Union, holding a second referendum or stopping Brexit all failed to win a majority in parliament

Anti-Brexit activists demonstrate with a model of Theresa May outside the Houses of Parliament. Pic/AFP

British MPs voted against four possible alternative plans for Brexit on Tuesday after also rejecting the government's deal with the EU three times. Proposed alternatives for retaining much closer economic ties after leaving the European Union, holding a second referendum or stopping Brexit to prevent a no-deal departure all failed to win a majority of votes in parliament. The second referendum proposal garnered the most votes in favour - 280 - but was beaten by 292 votes against.

The next most voted option was a plan to stay in a permanent customs union with the EU. It won 273 votes but there were 276 votes against, raising hopes among its supporters that the idea could be revived. Following the vote, the government said the results demonstrated that its plan was the best and hinted that it could be put before parliament once again this week.

Parliament "has once again failed to find a clear majority for any of the options," Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told MPs after the vote. "The default legal position is that the UK will leave the EU in just 11 days' time" without a deal, he said. Barclay pointed out that the alternative to a no-deal exit on April 12 would be a long extension that would mean having to hold European Parliament elections.

'No-deal Brexit more likely'

EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Tuesday it is "day after day more likely" that Britain will crash out of the bloc next week without an orderly withdrawal agreement.

"No deal was never our desired nor intended scenario. No deal was never my intended scenario, but the EU 27 is now prepared. It becomes day after day more likely," Barnier said.

