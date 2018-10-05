Another Mumbaikar makes his debut!

cricket

Amol Muzumdar, who led Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy title in 2006-07, made his Test commentary debut in the first Test against West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here yesterday

Amol Muzumdar

Prithvi Shaw was not the only debutant from Mumbai yesterday. Former Mumbai captain Amol Muzumdar also made his international debut, albeit in another arena. Muzumdar, who led Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy title in 2006-07, made his Test commentary debut in the first Test against West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here yesterday.

The Mumbai stalwart and Indian domestic cricket's second highest run-getter recently made his international debut behind the microphone at the Asia Cup in the UAE where Rohit Sharma's team clinched the title beating Bangladesh in a thrilling final.

