Another ragging case at Nair or just a disagreement?

Just months after Dr Payal Tadvi's suicide, Nair Hospital administration has been hit with another case of alleged ragging. While the hospital administration maintains that it was a case of misunderstanding between two post graduate students, a complaint was registered with the anti-ragging committee last month and the report is expected in another week's time.'

Ever since Dr Tadvi's suicide, tensions have been running high between junior and senior post graduate students. In this case, there was an argument between Dr Sadiya Sheikh Tadvi, a first year student, and her senior, Dr Reshma Bangar, on September 12 during which Dr Tadvi accused Dr Bangar of ragging her and allegedly threatened to file a complaint against her. Both the doctors are from the Ear, Nose and Throat Department.

Dr R N Bharmal, the dean of Nair Hospital said that the matter was escalated to their head of department and has been dealt with. "We called their parents and their issues were discussed. The parents said that they have no further objections in the matter. It was a case of misunderstanding and the issues have been resolved," said Dr Bharmal.

He added that even though prima facie, the case doesn't seem to be one of ragging, they followed protocol and reported it to the anti-ragging committee. "The committee interviewed both doctors and the report should be ready soon," he said. Bharmal added that both the doctors were given counselling.

