Another shot! Tia Bajpai looks forward to shooting 'Dear Mom'

Tia Bajpai is looking forward to start shooting for her first international project, Dear Mom, as soon as the current scenario improves. Helmed by Alan George James, the film sees Tia's character as a fiery woman who takes on the establishment. After making her debut in Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D (2011), she went on to do forgettable films like 1920: Evil Returns (2012), Desi Kattey (2014) and Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat (2015). She's hoping Dear Mom puts her in the spotlight again.

Tia Bajpai couldn't travel for the shoot earlier this year owing to the lockdown, and filming will resume soon as travel restrictions ease a bit. "The story revolves around the character that I am playing in ‘Dear Mom'. The film was supposed to be released at the end of 2020, but will now probably be pushed to next year," Tia said.

Tia also opened up about her future. "There are a couple of Bollywood films I am contemplating. Right now, I am looking forward to the shooting of ‘Dear Mom' as soon as the lockdown is over," she added.

In an interview, Tia shared, "I had to incur a lot of financial loss because of this pandemic as I was supposed to start shooting for my English film Dear Mom in April, and I had booked my tickets to Norway for March 23."

"I was supposed to fly down there with half my crew and the other half was supposed to come from London (UK). All flights and hotels were booked, and we were all set to go, but this pandemic happened and so we had to cancel everything and put all of that on hold. It was a big shock for me, and for 15 days I didn't know what to do, but then slowly, we decided to start putting out my singles etc., on YouTube to just keep busy."

With inputs from IANS

