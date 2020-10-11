Another South remake for Boney Kapoor! More details inside

Boney Kapoor has bought the remake rights of the Malayalam thriller, Prathi Poovankozhi (2019). Rosshan Andrrews's film, starring Manju Warrier, revolves around a woman trying to take on an eve teaser. Plans are also afoot to make it in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The film is based on Unni R's short story Sankadam.

Boney Kapoor who can be credited for giving us several cults hits right from 1987 classic Mr. India to Salman Khan starrer Wanted and more is busy with several projects. The pandemic has severely affected Boney Kapoor's three upcoming productions which lead to their shutting down including Maidaan - the $25M budgeted soccer featuring Ajay Devgn, for which his company had built an enormous set that was later dismantled due to the lockdown.

Battling the tough times, the producer had to send his international crew and talent back home. What's heartbreaking here is that even once production starts again, makers will take months to recreate the 16-acre set.

Over the past few months, Maidaan actor Ajay Devgn and producer Boney Kapoor worried that the makeshift football stadium — which had been lying unused since March — would have to be dismantled if the lockdown ran into the monsoon. Unfortunately, their worst fears came true. The makers of the biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim had little option but to have the set demolished in June, before the rains lashed the city. Now, the unit of the Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed venture will have to patiently wait out the monsoon and the reconstruction of the set, before it can report to work in November.

Meanwhile, what's keeping Kapoor positive in these challenging times are his other projects - Valimai, an action drama with Ajith Kumar, and Vakeel Sahab feat. Pawan Kalyan. Both these projects have resumed shooting in September. Even though the times are tough, the filmmaker is being truly optimistic about the Indian film industry bouncing back.

